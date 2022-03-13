Heitkamp: Trump Administration ‘Overspent and Drove Up Inflation’

Former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that today’s soaring inflation was former President Donald Trump’s fault.

Heitkamp said, “You always blame the party in power. And, you know, the administration wasn’t aggressive enough, in my opinion, in pushing back on the red herrings. The red herrings like it’s because you didn’t build the Keystone XL pipeline and remind them one of the first things Donald Trump did was give the permit, and in four years, the pipeline didn’t get built? Why not? It wasn’t economical to build that pipeline in those price points. They argue that this is because of inflation. Runaway inflation. Who drove up inflation? We saw the CBO numbers this week. It was the Trump Administration that overspent and drove up inflation. So if inflation in prices and housing and in gas is because of deficit spending, that’s Trump’s fault, and so the administration has not been nearly aggressive enough to explain what’s actually going on.”

Anchor Jon Karl said, “Although if you look at the numbers, inflation really started to rise almost exactly when Biden came in the White House.”

Heitkamp said, “Now that argues my point, doesn’t it?”

