Graham to Biden: ‘Go After Anybody and Everybody Who Tries to Prop Up the War Criminal Putin’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on President Joe Biden to “go after anybody and everybody who tries to prop up the war criminal” that is Russian President Vladimir Putin.

To prevent China from partnering with Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, Graham suggested sanctioning China. He also warned Russia taking over Ukraine would be a “death sentence for Taiwan.”

“I mean, the only problem is, with Putin, that he’s ineffective,” Graham said of the relationship between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. “He doesn’t have a problem with the fact that Putin’s murdering people on an industrial scale, that he’s a war criminal. The only problem he has it’s just taking so long.”

He continued, “So, China’s all in with Russia. They have very few friends on the planet. So, what I propose we do is, if, in fact, the Chinese are helping arm Russia and providing assistance to get around international sanctions, that we put secondary sanctions on China, that we go after anybody and everybody who tries to prop up the war criminal Putin. And if we don’t do that, then I think we’re missing an opportunity to further isolate Russia and finally, in my lifetime, since Trump left anyway, stand up to China.”

“If Russia is able to dismember the democracy in the Ukraine, that’s a death sentence for Taiwan,” Graham added.

