Rand Paul: I’ll Present Amendment to Eliminate Fauci’s NIAID Head Position, Divide it into 3 Positions

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said he’ll propose an amendment on Tuesday to eliminate Dr. Anthony Fauci’s position as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and divide it into three different positions so that “one person wouldn’t have a monopoly of so much power that they could use against their enemies” and because having one person in charge has “created a culture that’s not conducive to scientific inquiry.”

Paul said, “I will present an amendment that will get a vote on eliminating Anthony Fauci’s position. I think we should eliminate his position, divide it into three, and appoint three new directors that will be approvable by the Senate.”

He continued, “The problem with having only one person and having everything go before him for like 40 years is that he’s monopolized power and he’s created a culture that’s not conducive to scientific inquiry. You need people who question. That’s what science is about. It’s about questioning and putting forth your hypothesis and then trying to prove it with experiments. But he’s shown, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins, have both shown that they’ll get into the mud. If you don’t agree with their political opinions, they’ll go after you. That’s why, the last time I had an exchange with Dr. Fauci, we asked him about some emails between him and Dr. Collins. And in the emails, he says let’s do a dramatic takedown of three scientists who they disagreed with politically. Well, when a person like Dr. Fauci controls $5 billion worth of money. It’s not good that we have a really petty tyrant who wants to take down the people he disagrees with, and that’s not conducive to scientific inquiries. So, it’s long past time that we remove him from government. And I think really the power should be split up into three different positions, and then one person wouldn’t have a monopoly of so much power that they could use against their enemies.”

