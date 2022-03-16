Waltz: Iran Deal Would Lead to ‘Weapons-Buying Spree to Moscow’ – ‘More Serious’ in Some Ways Than Ukraine War

On Wednesday’s “Mark Levin Show,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) stated that a new Iran nuclear deal would result in Iran going “on a weapons-buying spree to Moscow with the cash that we will release” and the deal is, in some ways, “even more serious than what’s going on in Ukraine.”

Waltz said that a new deal “will put the regime’s coffers on steroids. The deal that they’re anticipating would then lift the sanctions on IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps). They’re now flush with cash. Their proxies…in Lebanon, in Syria will be flush with cash. And they’re still racing towards a nuclear weapon. It’s — it will be one of the most destabilizing deals — if you can even call it that. Meanwhile, they’ll be on a weapons-buying spree to Moscow with the cash that we will release. And the rest of the Middle East will be off to the races for their own nuke. The first amongst them would be the Saudis getting the nuke. And you know where they’ll get it, Mark? They’ll get it from Pakistan. Because the Saudis basically funded the Pakistani nuclear development back in the ’90s. … So, this is incredibly serious, and in some ways, I think even more serious than what’s going on in Ukraine.”

