Whoopi Goldberg to GOP Criticizing Biden: ‘Where the Hell Were Y’all’ When Trump Messed with Ukraine

Whoopi Goldberg said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Republicans who criticize President Joe Biden’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine should answer for their support of former President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Goldberg introduced a clip montage Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) critiquing Biden.

Goldberg said, “I mean, I’m sorry where were all these Republicans when the former guy in office was holding money hostage saying, we’re not going to give you the money until you give me the information about Beau Biden? I mean not Beau Biden, Hunter Biden. I don’t remember them being concerned at all that there was an issue, particularly when the president of Ukraine said, listen, we need this. We need to be able to defend ourselves, and he dangled. Where the hell were y’all? I don’t remember you giving a good blessed.”

She added, “Why was he holding it up?”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “Why isn’t Secretary Pompeo speaking up? Let me tell you all the things that Trump did. There’s much more he did. He spread propaganda saying Ukraine had been involved in the 2016 elections. He ousted the very well-regarded U.S. ambassador to Ukraine because of who she was and what she did. He froze military assistance to Ukraine. He withheld a White House meeting with Zelensky, based on him not playing ball with him, and he turned over Ukraine policy to Rudy Giuliani.”

Goldberg said, “You cannot stand up and say, this guy’s not doing his job. He’s doing what he’s supposed to do.”

She added, “What I take offense at is the fact these people are suddenly all concerned now about what’s happening.”

