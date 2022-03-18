Maher: Lia Thomas ‘Proves a Woman Can Do Anything a Man Can Do, Especially if She’s Born with a Penis’

During the opening monologue to Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas’ victory in the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA championship by remarking that Thomas’ win proves that a woman can do anything that a man can, “especially if she’s born with a penis.”

At the end of his opening, Maher stated, “And finally, congratulations to Lia Thomas, you know who that is? She is the transgender swimmer who won the NCAA nationals, beating two former Olympians.”

After pausing while some in the audience applauded and laughed, Maher remarked, “And she said, this just proves a woman can do anything a man can do, especially if she’s born with a penis.” The remark drew laughs from the audience.

