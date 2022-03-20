Dick Durbin: Josh Hawley ‘Doesn’t Have the Credibility He Thinks He Does’

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) does not have “credibility” when addressing his criticism of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson before her Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “You are the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s hearings are set to begin. In the face of those hearing, we are seeing attacks. Josh Hawley set out a series of tweets suggesting Judge Jackson is soft on child porn. It has been debunked by several independent fact-checkers. What does that tell you about the confirmation fight ahead? ”

Durbin said, “I’m not sure what it signals. As far as Senator Hawley is concerned, here is the bottom line he’s wrong. He’s inaccurate and unfair in his analysis. Judge Jackson has been scrutinized more than any person I can think of. This is her fourth time in front of the Senate Judiciary Committees. Three previous times she came through with flying colors and bipartisan support. Senator Hawley is making charges that came out of nowhere. Independent fact-checkers like The Washington Post and CNN discredited his claims already. They should have. There’s no truth to what he says. He’s part of the fringe within the Republican Party. He was fist-pumping the murderous mob that descended on the Capitol on January 6th of last year. He doesn’t have the credibility he thinks he does.”

