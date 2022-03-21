Durbin: Some in GOP Can’t Accept Black Female Public Defender on SCOTUS and They Say ‘Every’ Biden Nominee Is Soft on Crime

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman and Senate Majority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) stated that criticisms of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record on crime from some Republicans are because Republicans accuse “every” Biden judicial nominee of being soft on crime to push the issue for the 2022 elections and because “there are some of them that are still struggling to accept” an African American female public defender would be “a good asset to the Supreme Court.”

Durbin said, “Well, it’s a natural thing to do, I want to tell you. She’s being nominated by a Democrat and they blame every Democrat for being soft on crime. We’ve had 40, 50, 60 nominees before us. Every single one of them has been accused of being soft on crime by Republicans. Why? Because it’s one of their talking points for the November election. They’re going to accuse every Democrat of that. And secondly, being an African American woman and a public defender, there are some of them that are still struggling to accept the reality that we’ve reached a point in history where that kind of person is a good asset to the Supreme Court.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett