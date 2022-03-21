GOP Sen. Capito on SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson: She Is ‘Very Impressive’

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said Monday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily” that President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson is a “very impressive woman.”

Capito said, “I did have the pleasure of meeting her. She is qualified. She has a very distinguished not only academic record, but also her judicial career has been filled with decisions. So it’s not like we’re going to have to guess what direction or what leanings she might have. I think what we’ll see here is the Judiciary Committee asking questions. I’m going to reserve what I’m going to do at the end after I hear that, but I do think judicial philosophy is a part of it. I’m remaining open-minded, but she is a very impressive woman, and I found her quite engaging.”

When asked about Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) saying she was lenient on sex offenders, Capito said, “I don’t know the details of what Senator Hawley is basing his conjectures on quite honestly. I know that she told me more than a few times when I would bring questions about certain issues. She said, please, look at my record. I’d ask her about getting cases overturned and what does this mean, and how to frame it. I think we got to stick to the facts here. I think the best thing we can do is treat her with the dignity she deserves. If we disagree with her and how she might serve as a Supreme Court Justice, that’s what we should be basing our decision.”

