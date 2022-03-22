Blackburn: There Are Red Flags with Judge Jackson

Tuesday on Fox News Channel, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, reacted to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

According to Blackburn, there are red flags with Jackson. She argued that the nominee “has taken positions right in line with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.”

“One of the things that we know … by going through her writings and her speeches is that she has taken positions that are right in line with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party,” Blackburn advised. “Now, that is something that is of concern to me because we know that Tennesseans want to see a constitutionalist jurist.”

She continued, “They want somebody who is going to be fair. They feel like Lady Liberty is blind, Lady Justice is blind. They want equal access to opportunity, to the courts, and equal justice for all. So, when they hear some of this, and they read some of this, they do have concerns. They have concerns about parental rights, one of the top issues that is before so many people. Whether you are in Virginia, whether you are in San Francisco, you want children to be taught facts in school. You don’t want them indoctrinated. They are concerned about Judge Jackson. And in 2015, she gave a lecture talking about Critical Race Theory as one of the components to consider. When you are making decisions on the bench. In 2020, she gave two speeches referencing this. She serves on a school board and has lauded progressive education. Now, for some of the women that I talk to, that is a red flag. They want answers on that.”

Blackburn went on to highlight that Jackson has been “light on criminals in her sentencing.”

“People are very concerned about how, when it comes to child predators and pornographers, she has given them sentences below the minimum — on average, going about five years below,” she concluded.

