Fmr. Obama Econ. Adviser Goolsbee: Trying to Get Oil from Venezuela Is ‘Weird’

On Monday’s “Sean Hannity Show,” Economics Professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business Austan Goolsbee, who served as Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama said he found the Biden administration’s plan to lift sanctions and allow oil imports from Venezuela “weird.”

Host Sean Hannity asked, “When he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, and Jen Psaki’s saying we can’t get it up for years, well, the premier of Alberta said we’re about eight to ten months away from finishing it. And if we finished it, the Canadians would be able to import into the U.S. — or export into the U.S. 900,000 barrels of oil a day and we can get Canadian oil. Wouldn’t that be better than begging Venezuela and Iran and OPEC to increase production or importing oil from enemy countries?”

Goolsbee responded, “Two different things. I thought the Venezuela thing was weird. The Keystone pipeline wasn’t built. So, it won’t affect the price of gasoline in the United States.”

Hannity then cut in to ask, “Maduro, you admit, is a murdering thug, right?”

Goolsbee answered, “Yeah, he’s a bad dude.”

Goolsbee further criticized Iran’s regime, but defended the Iran nuclear deal.

