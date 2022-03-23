Cardona: CRT Issue ‘Fabricated’ to ‘Detract’ from Schools Being Open and Having More Money

During an interview with NBC News released on Wednesday, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the issue of Critical Race Theory in schools is “fabricated to try to detract from the conversation about how our schools are open, how we have more money to support our students.” And “we’re going to fight for what’s right for our students, and that includes, in this case, making sure that they’re learning about the history of our country and that they see people that look like them in the materials that they’re reading.”

Cardona stated, “It’s my opinion that these are generated to be the boogeymen to create division in our schools. So, to me, those are fabricated to try to detract from the conversation about how our schools are open, how we have more money to support our students. I want the perspectives of people that don’t agree with me. That’s what makes a better school and that’s what makes a better community, when all people feel heard. But, at the end of the day, we’re going to fight for what’s right for our students, and that includes, in this case, making sure that they’re learning about the history of our country and that they see people that look like them in the materials that they’re reading.”

He also said that people are frustrated over school closures and that parents should be able to express themselves at school board meetings.

