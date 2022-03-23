Cardona on FL Parental Rights Bill: If You Want Parental Rights, Ask Them How to Spend $7 Billion ‘That’s Sitting There’ for Mental Health

During an interview with NBC News released on Wednesday, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said that while Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill could be veiled as a parental rights bill, “If you want to give parents rights, ask parents to talk about how to spend that $7 billion that’s sitting there” for student mental health resources.

Cardona said, “You could veil it as a parents’ rights bill. If you want to give parents rights, ask parents to talk about how to spend that $7 billion that’s sitting there that our students need for their mental health support. Let’s get our parents engaged in that conversation in Florida. I do believe parents need more rights. I do believe parents need to have more voice, but let’s not masquerade.”

Cardona also stated, “I want the perspectives of people that don’t agree with me. That’s what makes a better school and that’s what makes a better community, when all people feel heard. But, at the end of the day, we’re going to fight for what’s right for our students,” and that people are frustrated over school closures and parents should be able to express themselves at school board meetings.

