PBS’s Alcindor: ‘A Lot of Black Women’ Felt KBJ Was ‘Disrespected’ by Republicans

PBS’s “Washington Week” host Yamiche Alcindor said Wednesday on MSNBC’s ‘”11th Hour” that “a lot of black women” felt like the Republican senators questioning Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson were disrespecting her.

Guest-host Alicia Menendez said, “There was this sort of remarkable moment today between Judge Jackson and Senator Cory Booker. I want to play for our audience. Let’s take a listen.”

During the hearings, Booker said, “They’re going to accuse you of this and that, heck, in honor of your birthday, you might be called a communist but don’t worry my sister, don’t worry. God has got you. And how do I know that? Because you are here, and I know what it has taken for you to sit in that seat.”

Alcindor said, “What Senator Booker did was really to honor her. He said not only don’t worry. God has you. He also called her a great American. He also said that you earned this. You are worthy. I’ve been talking to a number of black women, who watched Judge Jackson answer questions from Ted Cruz, and Tom Cotton, and a number of other Republicans, felt like she was being disrespected, felt like she was not being treated with the respect she deserved as a nominee to the Supreme Court. So there are a lot of black women who watch Cory Booker and said this is someone who came to really give her the sort of flowers that she deserved.”

She added, “There are a lot of people watching the confirmation hearing, really feeling like it had devolved into a very, very low sort of argument about child pornography and all of these distractions.”

