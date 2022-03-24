Dem Rep. Moulton: Trump ‘Tried to Undermine NATO’ — U.S. Lucky to Have ‘Biden at the Helm’

Representative Seth Moulton (D-MA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that America is lucky to have President Joe Biden at the “helm” during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Guest-host Alicia Menendez said, “Today, the U.S. announced new sanctions and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. NATO agreed to arm Ukraine to respond to potential chemical, biological, or nuclear assaults from Russia. Joining us now — Congressman Seth Moulton of Massachusetts. He is an Iraq war veteran and Member of the House Armed Services Committee. He visited Ukraine in December to discuss the escalating security situation as part of a group of bipartisan House lawmakers. Congressman, your general impressions of what you heard today from the president?”

Moulton said, “Fantastic. I mean, Biden is strong. He’s a leader, and he’s done the hard work to get this incredible coalition together. I mean, it’s worldwide. It’s even beyond NATO. And that doesn’t just happen. It’s because of hard work on diplomacy, exactly what Biden promised he would do when he came into office. Let’s be clear. He’s had to undo a lot of the work of the former president because Trump tried to pull us out of NATO. He tried to undermine NATO. He said NATO is irrelevant. NATO’s never been more relevant than it is today, and we’re very fortunate to have President Biden at the helm.”

