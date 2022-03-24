Mo Brooks: Trump Was Still Asking Me to ‘Rescind the Election of 2020’

Representative Mo Brooks (R-AL), a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, said Thursday on Birmingham, AL’s CBS 42 that former President Donald Trump was still asking him to “rescind” the 2020 presidential election.

When asked about Trump pulling his endorsement, Brooks said, “The president has asked me to rescind the election of 2020.”

Anchor Andrea Lindenberg said, “You said that is illegal, you can’t do that. What did you ask you and what did you tell him?”

Brooks said, “He always brings up, we’ve got to rescind the election. We’ve got to take Joe Biden out and put me in now.”

Lindenberg said, “He still says that?”

Brooks said, “Yes. And ‘I’m going ‘Mr. President I’m an attorney, I’ve read the law and I’ve read the Constitution, I know it.’ I say, ‘Mr. President, you can’t do that. It’s unconstitutional.’ And given a choice between Donald Trump, who I respect — he had a lot of great policies while he was president — and the United States Constitution, I am always going to choose the Constitution, because that’s what my oath of office is to.”

He added, “I knew when I gave him straight-shooting legal advice, it would perturb him because it was not what he wanted to hear and it would put my endorsement at risk. But I thought it was the honorable thing to do so I did it.”

