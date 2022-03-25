State Dept.’s Chollet: Russia Was ‘Relatively Constructive’ in Iran Talks Before Invasion, We Can Work Out Disagreements with Them

On Thursday’s edition of the “Pod Save America” podcast, State Department Counselor Derek Chollet stated that up until their invasion of Ukraine, Russia was “a relatively constructive part” of the talks over the Iran deal, and that while there was “a wrinkle a few weeks ago” with Russia, “I think that could be ironed out.”

Chollet said, “So, Russia has been part of the process going back to the original Iran agreement negotiated during the Obama administration as part of the negotiations with the Iranians to curb their nuclear program. Really, up until this crisis, up until the invasion, they had been a relatively constructive part of those negotiations. They weren’t throwing up roadblocks or anything. We hit a wrinkle a few weeks ago with them. But I think that could be ironed out. But we have — we are still not at an agreement yet with a return to the…JCPOA, the Iran nuclear deal.”

He added that “we’re not there yet at a deal. I don’t know whether we will be able to finish the deal with the Iranians. Because we still have some details to figure out, but if we do enter the deal — re-enter the deal, I think it would make us safer.”

