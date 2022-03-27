Booker: Ginni Thomas Texts Need ‘Thorough Investigation’

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife Ginni Thomas should be investigated for texts she sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about the 2020 presidential election.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “The other issue in the Supreme Court this week are the Ginni Thomas texts. There are a lot of calls saying Justice Thomas needs to recuse himself.”‘

Booker said, “Clearly, Justice Thomas should have recused himself. That’s not even at question here. I think we also need a thorough investigation to better understand what exactly happened with the judge’s wife.”

He continued, “I have a lot of frustrations with the Supreme Court as a whole, that they have not taken better measures to police themselves. There are ethics rules that they hold lower courts responsible for that they don’t put upon themselves. I don’t think most Americans don’t understand that I could be a justice and give a paid speech to a group that has a direct matter in front of the Supreme Court or has amicus briefs in front of the Supreme Court.”

Booker added, “There are a lot of ethics rules that they have not put upon themselves that are just common sense and ultimately lead to a delegitimized court. And I think that they need to use this Thomas affair as an opportunity to change their ethics rules.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN