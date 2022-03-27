Booker: KBJ Faced ‘the Most Outrageous of Attacks’ During Hearings

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson faced “the most outrageous of attacks” during her confirmation hearing last week.

Booker said, “She was bringing me a lot of emotion during the whole hearing. I mean, she, under sort of the most outrageous of attacks, she was showing who she is. She showed up and told America how qualified she is, how special she is, what kind of endurance, grit, and grace she showed.”

He continued, “And so by the time it got to me after three Republicans in a row who were really over the top, the energy in that room, I just wanted to reaffirm the truth of the matter that I think most Americans know, which is how special this person is, and bring our attention back to how incredibly special this moment is in America. A115 justices have served on the Supreme Court, 108 of them have been white men, despite the fact that for generations, we have seen qualified people from all kind of diverse backgrounds who had really no chance. She is shattering a glass ceiling and doing it because she is an extraordinarily qualified human being.”

Booker added, “I think that what was unfortunate in the room for me was that she was getting attacks that were roundly criticized even by people on the right as being beyond the pale.”

