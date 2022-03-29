DeSantis: Disney Does Cruises to Nations Where Homosexuality Is Illegal

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) pushed back on Disney’s criticism of Florida’s H.B. 1557, the Parental Rights in Education bill, which DeSantis signed into law on Monday, by stating that Disney is fine taking money from China and doing Disney cruises to Dominica, a country that criminalizes homosexuality, but has decided that “the hill to die on” is transgenderism in kindergarten.

DeSantis stated, “[Y]ou’ve got to wonder, like, why is the hill to die on to have transgenderism injected into kindergarten classrooms, or woke gender ideology injected into second-grade classrooms? Why is that the hill to die on? Meanwhile, if we had done a bill that prohibited talking about the abuse of Uyghurs in China, Disney would’ve supported that legislation. Because they don’t want to say a word about that. So, it’s just an odd manifestation of their corporate values that they actually do Disney cruises, Tucker, to the nation of Dominica, which criminalizes homosexuality. So, they’re fine doing that and lining their pockets. They’re fine lining their pockets from the C.C.P. and all the atrocities that go on there, but it’s those kindergartners in Florida that they really want to have transgenderism as part of their core curriculum in school.”

