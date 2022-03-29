Elizabeth Warren: Elon Musk ‘Didn’t Make It on His Own — He Got Huge Investments from the Government, from Taxpayers’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Tuesday continued her feud with tech giant Elon Musk.

Warren, who has called the Tesla founder and SpaceX CEO a “freeloader” because he did not pay taxes in 2018 nor 2020, argued on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that Musk “didn’t make it on his own.” She noted Musk “got huge investments from the government” and “taxpayers.”

“Look, I’m happy to celebrate success, but let’s remember Elon Musk didn’t make it on his own,” Warren emphasized. “He got huge investments from the government, from taxpayers, from those public school teachers and those minimum wage workers who have been paying their taxes all along to get that business up and running and help see it through rough times. And the thing is, as Americans, we’re glad to help make those investments. We’re glad to all have a hand in helping create all of those jobs. All we’re saying is when you make it to the top, to the very tippy-tippy top, then pay something in so everybody else gets a share.”

She continued, “Elon Musk paying this year, that’s great because he chose to sell some stock — 2018, also one of the richest people in the world. How much did Elon Musk pay that year? We actually saw his taxes that year, and the answer is he paid zero. The public school teacher did not have the option to pay zero in 2018 or in 2020.”

