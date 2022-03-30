GOP Rep. Comer: CDC Chose Political Science over Medical Science on Schools for ‘No Reason’ Other Than Political Support from Unions

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) discussed a report by House Republicans on coordination between teachers’ unions and the CDC on school reopening guidance and said that it’s “another example of Joe Biden abandoning the medical science and replacing it with political science,” and there’s no reason for it other than Biden wanting donations from teachers’ unions.

Co-host Todd Piro asked, [relevant exchange begins around 4:15] “Meantime, so much for following the science, an investigation by House Republicans — including yourself — revealing Joe Biden’s CDC bypassed scientific norms to allow a teachers’ union to re-write official guidance on the reopening of schools. Is there any reason, other than the money, that Joe Biden would choose the union over our kids?”

Comer responded, “No, no reason at all. I don’t have a problem with the unions trying to advocate for better pay and better working conditions for teachers. But when this comes at the expense of our children, then that’s unacceptable. And this is another example of Joe Biden abandoning the medical science and replacing it with political science, in the form of trying to receive political donations from a base of his, the teachers’ union, very unacceptable.”

