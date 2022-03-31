Dem Rep. Lofgren: Jared Kushner Had ‘Useful Exchange’ with January 6 Committee

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said Thursday on “CNN Tonight” that former President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner’s voluntarily six-hour testimony before the House select committee investigating the riot at the Capitol was “useful.”

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “A very busy day in the January 6 investigations. For the first time, a member of the former president’s family speaks with congressional investigation. We’re talking about Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who spent more than six hours talking to members of the House select committee. One of those committee members is joining us right now, Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren. Congresswoman, thank you so much for joining us. Were you surprised at how much information the former president’s son-in-law actually volunteered?”

Lofgren said, “Well, as you know, Wolf, our committee rules don’t allow us to discuss the substance of interviews without a vote of the committee, which has not occurred. But you can imagine the interview went on all day long, which it did, that there was — it was a useful exchange. We appreciate that Mr. Kushner came in voluntarily and spent this time answering questions. It’s important.”

Blitzer said, “I assume he answered all your questions, right?”

Lofgren said, “Well, what he could remember, he responded to.”

