Grassley: Democrats, Media Were Peddling Russian Disinformation

Wednesday, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) reacted to the recent revelations that claims about Hunter Biden’s financial ties to China and other entities were legitimate and went beyond so-called Russian disinformation, as claimed by some Democrats and the media at the time.

The Iowa Republican said it was actually the media and Democrats who were peddling the alleged “Russian disinformation.”

“Well, we have bank records that back up everything that is in the laptop, and they very clearly show that there was these bank records that tie Hunter Biden directly with people in China, business people in China that are directly connected with the Chinese communist party and the government, and to some extent maybe the military and the intelligence service,” he said. “So there’s no doubt about it.”

“But the really sad thing is the media should have been doing their job in August of 2019 when I started this investigation,” Grassley continued. “And instead, what they were doing was peddling the information that the Democrats were putting out is that we were peddling Russian disinformation. And now we know it’s the Democrats and the media that was backing them up were the ones peddling the Russian disinformation.”

