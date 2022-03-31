Watch: GOP Sen. Cramer Calls Out NBC’s Chuck Todd for Media’s Hunter Biden Double Standard

Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) called out NBC’s Chuck Todd Thursday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily” for downplaying questions regarding Hunter Biden’s financial ties and accusing former President Donald Trump of “playing footsie” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Todd was discussing Trump publicly calling on Putin to release any dirt he might have on Hunter Biden in an interview with “Just the News.”

Todd asked, “Why would you want to trust anything Putin had to say about Hunter Biden?”

Cramer said, “Sort of interesting because Russian collusion, if we were to believe everything out of Russia, a few years ago, when it was Donald Trump.”

Todd said, “I’m sorry, it comes across as almost a bit unpatriotic to ask literally the enemy of the free world right now for propaganda for a political opponent. I mean, it just seemed like a horrendous thing to do by the former president. No?”

Cramer said, “Chuck, hear’s the reality, if Hunter Biden’s name were Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, they’d be treating the war in Ukraine like a Boy Scout — ”

Todd shot back, “Enough of this, Senator. That is the laziest attack. It’s not about the media.”

Cramer said, “It’s also honest.”

Todd said, “I’m not going to debate you about whether Trump gets too much coverage or not enough, but he is the leader of your party, sir. At the end of the day, whether you like it or not, he’s the leader of your party. Are you comfortable with leader of your party playing footsie with Vladimir Putin?”

Cramer said, “We have a current president who’s called for regime changes in Russia. That’s dangerous. ”

He added, “I’m way for concerned, and I think the American people are with the current president and his behavior and really the lack of scrutiny compared to a former president who has a long history of saying sort of outrageous things, whether seriously or not seriously, and being taken way, way, way too seriously, frankly, by a press corps that’s all too anxious to jump on an interesting personality, to say the least.”

