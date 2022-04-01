Cotton: Additional Spending Biden Wants Should Be Tied to Vote on Keeping Title 42

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) argued that Congress should tie getting a vote on keeping Title 42 in place to any additional spending President Joe Biden wants.

Cotton stated, “There’s an emergency on airplanes in America, but there’s not an emergency at our southern border? This is just another example of how Democrats love to use COVID when it suits their goals, when it allows them to admit more illegal aliens into the country or running around Congress right now saying they need $16 billion more in emergency COVID funding. But when it’s inconvenient to them like, I don’t know, Joe Biden’s approval numbers or Gavin Newsom having to go to a fancy French restaurant, they want to wish it away.”

He added that the situation on the border is “unprecedented. It’s terrible for America’s workers. It’s terrible for our families and communities. Because so many drugs are going to be coming across our border as well. If Joe Biden wants a dime of additional spending…then we should get a vote next week in the United States Congress on keeping this emergency order in place so we can at least keep some, some element of control on the border, no matter how tiny it is, under this president.”

