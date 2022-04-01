Kamala Harris: ‘Phenomenal’ KBJ Cut Through GOP’s Games, She Took Them to School

On Friday, on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Vice President Kamala Harris said that President Joe Biden’s SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson “cut through the political gamesmanship” of Republican senators during her confirmation hearings.

Anchor Joy Reid said, “We sat and watched the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings in which she very calmly sat through what I think a lot of particularly black women, let’s be honest, felt was brazen disrespect from senators like Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton, Senators like Josh Hawley. What did you think when you watched that hearing?”

Kamala Harris said, “I will tell you, Joy, I experienced great joy when I watched this brilliant, phenomenal black woman jurist be so smart and just cut through the political gamesmanship they were attempting to insight, and she just was composed and as far as I’m concerned was taking a whole lot of people to school.”

She continued, “And I watched that with incredible joy because it was brilliance being displayed for the entire country to see. And I cannot wait to see her. That will only be matched by the joy that I experienced when I see her take the oath to be the next justice on the United States Supreme Court.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN