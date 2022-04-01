McConnell: Blaming Oil Industry for High Gas Prices ‘Utter Nonsense’ — ‘It Is a Reaction to the Shutdown of the Fossil Fuel Industry’

During a Thursday interview on FNC’s “Fox News @Night,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) responded to President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), blaming the oil industry for the rising gas prices.

McConnell pushed back against the Democrats’ efforts to push clean energy and argued gas prices had been rising since the beginning of Biden’s time in office.

“Look, what Pelosi and Biden say is utter nonsense,” McConnell declared. “What they did, as soon as the president came into office, is no noodle issues on public lands, a whole array of regulators making it difficult to function even on, in the places where they’re allowed to. We were energy independent … in 2019 and exporting oil and gas. Every solution they come up with involves somebody else sending energy to Europe rather than us. And with regard to dropping some of the reserves and strategic petroleum reserves, that’s like dropping a pebble in the ocean. It’s going to have almost no impact on daily consumption.”

“So, look, don’t blame the gas prices on Putin,” he continued. “It started at the beginning of this administration. It is a reaction to the shutdown of the fossil fuel industry. They go after him in every single conceivable way. What we ought to be doing is pumping more of our own to take care of not only our needs but to help the Europeans as well.”

