Brooks: Numbers of People at Border ‘Flooding the System’ – It’s ‘Probably Beyond our Capacity to Absorb’ Everyone Who Wants to Come

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the number of people trying to come to the U.S. is “probably beyond our capacity to absorb all the people who want to come.” And the current numbers on the border are “flooding the system.”

Brooks stated that the reason for implementing Title 42 “doesn’t pertain anymore. It’s just not — it’s not a health matter. It’s become an art of convenience to simplify what goes on at the border. The question is, what plan they have in place. And we’re at a rate now where there are two million encounters at the borders a year. … And it’s just flooding the system. And there’s a lot of skepticism that there’s a system in place, if we not — get rid of 42, that they’ll be able to have the hearings and do all the stuff we normally do with asylum seekers. And so, as we just heard, it’s just a gigantic political issue.”

He added, “The people are coming here not because their lives are great back home. They’re coming here because situations in a lot of Latin American countries are deteriorating, and some of them are genuinely in horrific circumstances. And one’s heart leaps out to them. And yet, they’re coming in such large numbers, it’s probably beyond our capacity to absorb all the people who want to come.”

