Blinken on Biden Rescinding Title 42: Creating Right to Remain Is Our ‘Focus’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Biden administration rescinded Title 42 because their “focus” is creating a right to remain for immigrants seeking to enter the United States.

Title 42 was enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the COVID pandemic in March 2020.

Blinken said, “When it comes to article 42, we’ve followed the science. What this is about. When the CDC and others conclude the science doesn’t warrant that, as is now happening, then we’ll take action. Here’s my focus. And the vice president’s focus as well. We’re focused on making sure that people throughout our hemisphere have opportunities at home going forward. So they’re not faced with this really hard choice of leaving everything behind and trying to come to the United States. So building that kind of opportunity, creating what one of my colleagues called a right to remain, is our focus. In the near-term, focusing on making sure transit countries, in particular, take steps to make sure that it that folk who might come or try to come to the United States through their countries can’t do that. So that’s what I’m focused on.”

