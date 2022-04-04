Ana Navarro: GOP Voting Against KBJ Is ‘Lame, Pathetic, Cowardice Partisanship’

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that Republican senators voting against confirming Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is an example of “lame, pathetic, cowardice partisanship.”

The panel was discussing Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that while he will vote against confirming Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, her confirmation will be a “high point for the country.”

Navarro said, “I’ll tell you what it is. It’s lame, pathetic, cowardice partisanship, okay. Because they are bending themselves into pretzel shapes, and they are agonizing and apologizing basically for saying, ‘we’re not going to do the right thing. We feel bad that we’re voting against her.’ They feel bad because they know she’s going to be the justice.”

She continued, “They feel bad because she’s going to have the 50 votes. She’s going to be the justice, and they are going to have missed the historical moment of voting for the first black woman.”

Navarro added, “They’re going to go down in history as having been against the first black woman justice, which is a big moment for this country. Whomever likes it, fine, whomever dislikes it, fine. Whether you accept it or acknowledge it, this is a huge historical moment in the almost 240 years on the Supreme Court. deal with it.”

