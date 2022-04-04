Dem Rep. Crow: Ukraine Will Still ‘Be up Against a Wall’ without More Weapons

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said that while the Biden administration has provided a lot of weapons to the Ukrainians, “war evolves, and without more and without more quicker, they’re going to continue to be up against a wall.” And the “brutal war criminals” in Russia will “continue to throw tanks and soldiers at the problem.”

Crow said, “I think the Biden administration has done a very nice job of rallying an international coalition, imposing crippling sanctions, — I think they could do more in the sanctions respect — declassifying intelligence, warning the world, warning Ukrainians that this was coming for months before the invasion actually occurred, and providing billions — allocating billions and getting a lot of weapons into the hands of the Ukrainians. The fact that they have been able to fight and survive for the last month and actually win in many cases is because they have the weapons and the equipment that we’ve provided. But war evolves, and without more and without more quicker, they’re going to continue to be up against a wall. So, what we saw in Bucha, they’re fighting brutal war criminals here. The Russians are going to continue to throw tanks and soldiers at the problem. So, we are coming together to show the world and tell the administration that Congress stands united for more and for faster aid.”

