Whoopi to Republicans Voting Against KBJ: ‘Just Say I Don’t Trust a Black Woman’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that Republican senators voting against confirming Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson should admit they “don’t trust a black woman to do the job.”

The panel was discussing Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) saying Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that while he will vote against confirming Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, her confirmation will be a “high point for the country.”

Goldberg said, “You know, this is the most ridiculous — just say I don’t trust a black woman to do the job because I know that y’all didn’t have these same issues with Amy Coney Barrett. You didn’t ask those questions. You didn’t have those problems when Amy Coney Barrett answered the same way that Judge Ketanji Brown did when you asked her if you thought they were going to need more people on the Supreme Court. Nobody seemed to have a problem with her answer.”

She continued, “You know what? I know what this is. We all know what it is. We know what it is. We recognize it. We’re used to this. But you know what? You can’t take away what this woman is, and who she is, and what she’s done and how she got there.”

Goldberg added, “Why wouldn’t you want someone who is overly qualified to do the job, so it gets done right?”

