Behar: ‘Ben Sasses of the World Are More Dangerous Than Even the Lindsey Grahams’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) was more dangerous than Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) while discussing Republican senators who voted against confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Lindsey Graham, of course, is already hinting there will be consequences if the GOP takes over after the midterms. I do want to point out that Lindsey Graham voted for Ketanji Jackson for the U.S. Court of Appeals less than a year ago. If you’re voting to put people on the court, why is this one so different? And it just — none of this makes sense to me. I’m thrilled that America won. You know this is American theater. This is a win for the people. This is not a bad thing. Why a threat? Why not say okay?”

Behar said, “Last time he voted for her, his seat wasn’t on the line. He’s up for re-election soon. That’s what this is about. You know, the person who bothers me are people like Ben Sasse, the Nebraska senator, who is a principled person. He stood up against Trump a couple of times. He talks about Judge Jackson being above reproach, being the best, then he’s going to vote against her because he wants to keep his job. There’s something so pathetic about that type of stance. It’s almost like the Ben Sasses of the world are more dangerous than even the Lindsey Grahams.”

