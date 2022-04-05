GOP Sen. Cassidy: You Can’t Say COVID’s Not an Issue on Border and Require Kids in Head Start to Wear Masks on the Playground

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) stated that while he supports increased coronavirus spending, you can’t support that and also end Title 42 and criticized the Biden administration for still mandating masks in Head Start programs while saying “there’s no reason to worry about COVID” among people entering the U.S.

Cassidy said, “I find it ironic the administration wants $10 billion to address the COVID epidemic, which, by the way, as a doctor, I support, but then they’re telling us there’s no reason to worry about COVID among those coming here illegally that have a much lower rate of immunization than do we. You can’t have it both ways. Are we still going to require kids in Head Start programs to wear a mask on the playground, but not worry about people coming across the border? They want it both ways. If we’re going to address COVID, let’s address it.”

He added that if Title 42 is lifted, “I envision a lot more people coming here, crossing the border, even more than they have, and a lot more fentanyl. … So, we can expect both a surge of people, a surge of fentanyl, and that means we’ll have more opioid deaths to go with these two surges.”

