GOP Rep. Clyde: Sudden Media Interest in Hunter Story Is Just Self-Preservation

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda,” Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) argued that the sudden interest in the Hunter Biden story is just the mainstream media trying to “get out in front of” any potential criminal developments in a way that won’t be as impactful on the 2022 elections since the elections are still months away.

Clyde said, “I think there might be a criminal probe here that is about to be unveiled. And so, they’re trying to get this — get out in front of it. The news media doesn’t ever do anything without a specific purpose, and — so, this is far enough ahead of the 2022 elections that the big bump in news media may not be as damaging to them as it would be if it happened in October or September. You know, people’s memories start to forget.”

