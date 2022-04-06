Tuberville: We’re ‘Using Russia’ to Cut a Deal with Iran While Iran Has Hits out on Americans

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Chris Salcedo Show,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) argued that it makes no sense to use Russia to broker a deal with Iran, especially when Iran has reportedly plotted to assassinate Americans.

Tuberville said, “Well, you know why he’s using Russia? Because Iran said we will not sit down face-to-face with the Americans. So, to me, that’s deal off as we speak. I mean, if they’re not going to look at us in the eye and tell us what they’re going to do and what they’re not going to do, and sit down with an intention of doing what’s right and go through the Russians — I’ve looked at a lot of this deal that they’re planning, and there [are] about 15 or 20 things in there that are good for Iran, and there [are] a couple of things that are good for us. … We’ve talked to Israel, I’ve talked to them many times since these negotiations have been going on. They know that it is a disaster if this goes through. And not just them, the Saudis. … They’ve got a hit out on…John Bolton and why in the world would we be giving credence to anybody that has a hit on anybody in this country?”

