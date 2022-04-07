Mary Trump: Ivanka, Jared Will Throw Donald ‘Under the Bus’ to Survive

Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that her cousin Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner will turn on Donald Trump if it is what is best for them.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “There is a question that I have had on my mind, and you’re the only person that can answer it. How does the bizarre sycophantic bubble split along Jared and Ivanka sitting for hours-long interviews with the 1/6 committee while Peter Navarro races down to Mar-a-Lago to shove the hot dogs wrapped in a bun into his mouth and high five Donald Trump about being held in contempt? How does the family end up on the other side of Navarro in terms of being responsive to an invitation to cooperate?”

Trump said, “Honestly, I think it has everything to do with what the various parties, where the various parties think their future lies. I think I’ve said before that if Ivanka and Jared feel that continuing to support and defend Donald won’t work out well for them, they will throw him under the bus. So, I think right now, their mission is — and I’m not saying that’s what happened. It would be a last resort, certainly, but I think their mission for the time being is to appear measured and reasonable. ”

