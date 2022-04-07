Tim Scott on Opposition to KBJ Confirmation: ‘Joy Reid Is Saying a Black Man Cannot Think for Himself’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) responded to criticism he has received for his opposition to the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

MSNBC host Joy Reid this week slammed Scott for following Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) “barking-dog racism” to oppose Jackson.

All accuracy here. Not surprised by anything @SenatorTimScott does. He let @LindseyGrahamSC & the sheriffs dog-walk him and destroy police reform after pretending to work on it and now he'll go along with Lindsey's barking-dog racism against Judge Jackson because: he's Tim Scott. https://t.co/exvIq90jIW — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 5, 2022

Scott deemed Reid’s remarks “offensive” and said the host suggested “that a black man cannot think for himself.”

“What is so offensive about what Joy is saying is that a black man cannot think for himself; I have to follow somebody else,” Scott exclaimed. “That is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard, but it reinforces the liberal elites’ approach to minorities who will not fall in line and do what they tell us to do.”

“There are millions of Americans who happen to be black, who want to think for themselves, who will think for themselves, but the power of the liberal elite wants to attack us like vicious dogs because they do not want anyone standing up opposed to what they are doing and leading our country in the wrong direction,” he added. “It is vile, it is offensive, and we should stop allowing the liberal media to push stories by their hosts that want one thing and one thing only — progressive, liberal policies that make it harder for African Americans — not easier.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent