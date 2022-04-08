Noem: ‘My Advice to the Republican Party Is to Get over Yourself’

Earlier this week, during a speech to the Reagan Foundation at the Reagan Library in California, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) advised Republicans to “get over yourself.”

Thursday, during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Noem elaborated on that advice.

She told host Rob Schmitt if the GOP hoped to fulfill its role to defend freedoms and be trustworthy, Republicans needed to be willing to talk to those with which they disagree.

“Well, at times, I think our party refuses to talk to people that we disagree with,” she said. “We either blow them up in conversations or jump on Twitter and attack. This country is desperate for civil conversation and debate around policy. I think people are wondering who they can trust for the truth, who they can trust to defend their freedoms, and that’s the Republican Party. It always has been our party, and starting those conversations again, listening to people and visiting with folks that we’ve been offended by, that we’ve written off — we need to bring them back into the fold and start building those relationships if we’re going to win the hearts and minds of America and make sure we are protecting this country and our liberties.”

