Cardona: We Have a Lot of Jobs, But Student Loan Pause Allows People ‘to Get Back Into Work’

During an interview with CBS’ “Red and Blue” on Tuesday, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said that even though “the economy is improving” and there have been large increases in jobs, “we know Americans are still hurting.” And stated that extending the pause on federal student loan payments for another four months “allows Americans to get back into work,” and figure out their child care situation.

Cardona said, “Well, we’re really pleased that we’re able to make this announcement. We know that, while the economy is improving and we had more jobs than in the last 40 years in this past year, we know Americans are still hurting. And we know that providing this pause for another four months allows Americans to get back into work, to re-establish child care and the costs that come with that.”

He continued, “And this fresh start is another great opportunity for those who were in delinquency or defaulted in their loans to have a fresh start, to get back on their feet and start fresh, to make sure that there [are] no marks on their credit score so that they can continue to move forward as they repay their loans.”

