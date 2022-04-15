CNN’s Avlon: RNC Withdrawal from Debate Commission ‘Another Blow to Our Democracy’

During a “Reality Check” monologue on CNN’s “New Day,” network political analyst John Avlon reacted to the Republican National Committee voting to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates.

According to Avlon, the withdrawal “is a big deal” and “another blow to our democracy.”

“I hope it ain’t so, but you just might have seen your last presidential debate in America, at least for quite a while,” Avlon declared. “Yesterday, the RNC voted unanimously to withdraw from the bipartisan commission that sponsors presidential debates. This is a big deal, another blow to our democracy. It also appears to be a temper tantrum thrown at Donald Trump’s request, complaining that the commission is biased. It’s also a virtual guarantee that America will retreat further into its partisan echo chamber, which is the last thing we need. Look, I love me some presidential debates because they offer voters a chance to judge candidates side by side, to get a sense of their character and beliefs and how they think on their feet.”

“Trying to shut down presidential debates shows a lack of confidence in being able to win a contest of ideas,” he later added. “It’s worth remembering that in politics, as in religion, the essence of evangelism is winning converts. And that means not simply preaching to the choir but instead making your case on the debate stage for all your fellow citizens to hear. And that’s your reality check.”

