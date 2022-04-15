Elie Mystal: ‘Crazy’ Trumpers Have Completely Taken Over GOP

The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal on Friday on MSNBC’s “All In,” declared “Trumpers” had taken over the Republican Party, adding “the crazy people” were now in charge.

Discussing Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, fill-in host Katie Fang said, “He will eventually have to address the critical issues, the core issues, the kitchen table issues that are confronting not only all of us and the United States by the people in Georgia. And Walker, he will not even show up for that debate we talked about.”

She added, “You and I both know that he will not stand a chance against the brilliance of someone like Raphael Warnock. So, is this just a throwaway for the GOP at this point?”

Mystal said, “It is going to work for Republicans until voters start punishing them for putting forward these clown candidates. Right? That’s what we have not seen so far from the Republican base. So, you can go on this network, and you can find a bunch of former Republicans who now want the Democratic Party to start acting like the Republican Party. But they are not doing the work in their own party of stopping being these people at the primary stage because the Trumpers have completely taken over that party.”

He continued, “The inmates are running the asylum, and it’s the crazy people now in charge of that party.”

