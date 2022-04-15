GOP Rep. Cammack: ‘Hypocrisy at Its Finest’ to Kill Title 42 While House Still Proxy Votes Due to COVID

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) criticized House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for extending proxy voting in the House due to the coronavirus pandemic while Title 42 is set to expire.

Cammack said, “This is absolutely nuts. The double standard in Washington, it just never ceases to amaze me. You know, Nancy Pelosi, just a few weeks ago, put out a statement saying that we needed to extend proxy voting in Congress because of the health emergency, that members weren’t able to cast their ballots and their votes in person. So, you’ve got people casting votes via proxy while they’re sitting on a beach somewhere because they just can’t make it to Washington to do their job. But yet, they still collect a paycheck. And let’s not forget that they just extended the mask mandate. So, there’s a health emergency everywhere, except for our southwest border, where there actually is a legitimate cause for it with increased rates of tuberculosis and every other ailment you can think of that our Border Patrol agents are encountering. It’s disgusting. It’s hypocrisy at its finest, and it’s got to stop.”

