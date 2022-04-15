GOP Rep. Mullin: Biden Admin. Doesn’t Care about Border, But Was a Roadblock to Getting People out of Afghanistan

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda,” Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) stated that the biggest obstacle he’s had in his attempts to get Americans and Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders out of Afghanistan was the same Biden administration that has shown “they don’t care about the southern border.”

Mullin stated, “I was…trying to get Americans out and SIVs in August, and my biggest hindrance was the State Department. It wasn’t even — I hate to say this, it wasn’t even the Taliban. It wasn’t Pakistan, Uzbekistan, or Tajikistan. My biggest hindrance getting SIVs and Americans out was our Secretary of State Blinken and that administration. And so, now you see that they don’t care about the southern border. I mean, you see right now we’re starting to get refugees from Ukraine. Because Ukrainians know that they can get across into the United States at our southern border.”

