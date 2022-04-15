Virginia A.G. Miyares: ‘Anti-Asian Bigotry’ in School Admissions Is ‘The Only State-Sanctioned form of Bigotry Acceptable in America’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) commented on the lawsuit over Thomas Jefferson High School moving its admissions process to a less merit-based system and stated that “the only state-sanctioned form of bigotry acceptable in America today, right now, is anti-Asian bigotry.”

Miyares said, “I mean, what you’ve seen right now with the Fairfax School Board is — I’ve said before, the oldest form of bigotry is antisemitism, but the only state-sanctioned form of bigotry acceptable in America today, right now, is anti-Asian bigotry. And what you had was this desire to have a different racial balance at Thomas Jefferson High School. … And the school board decided, well, you’re actually majority-minority, but the wrong minorities. You have too many Asians at your schools. And we know from the communications that [have] since been released that that was the purpose — the school board’s purpose is they wanted to reduce the number of Asian American students that were attending Thomas Jefferson High School. So, one thing that my office stands for is equal protection under the law and the dignity of the individual. No child in America should be denied their dream of going to their school because of who they are and what they look like.”

