Waters: Dems Will Protect LGBTQ Community from GOP’s ‘Anti-Gay Movement’

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that Democrats will protect the LGBTQ community from what she called Republicans’ “anti-gay movement.”

Capehart” said, “I would love to get your reaction to the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ insanity but also the moves by Florida and other states to infringe on the rights of the LGBTQ community?”

Waters said, “You know, what we’re experiencing now with this anti-gay movement is beyond the pale. Many of them have family members who are gay. Many of them have family members who do not agree with them.”

She added, “We just have to stand up as legislators. We have to resist it. We have to organize. We have to support, particularly our young people who are threatened oftentimes by them. I have been involved with support for the gay community, for the LGBTQ community for years, and I continue to do it. When I first got started, it was young people being deserted by their families years ago. We’ve come a long way. We’re not going to give up. We’re not going to give in to this insanity. We’re going to continue to fight, to stand up, and to show the young people and the gay community that they are loved by so many of us. We are going to do everything that we can to protect them and work with them.”

