Abbott: ‘Delaware Looks Like a Great Location’ for Migrants if D.C. Runs out of Room

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) stated that Texas will continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C., and if D.C. runs out of room, “Delaware looks like a great location.”

Abbott said, “Texas is taking unprecedented action. As we’re speaking right now, Sean, the seventh bus is en route from Texas to Washington, D.C. This busing process is going to continue. I want you and the audience to know exactly why we’re doing what we’re doing. The Biden administration, they were dropping off illegal immigrants just [into] small towns on the border. And I said, we’re not going to allow that to happen. The people in local communities were overrun by the people they had dumped off in these local communities and they were grappling with how to deal with it, and I said, well, we’re just going to bus them to Washington, D.C.”

Later, host Sean Hannity asked, “Will you send every illegal immigrant that you find in the state of Texas to Washington, D.C.?”

Abbott responded, “We’re going to load them up and send them into Washington, D.C. If we run out of room there, Delaware looks like a great location.”

