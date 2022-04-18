GOP Rep. Gonzales: You’ll Keep Seeing Terror Problems, Record Numbers of Migrant Deaths Unless Dems Change Border Policies

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) stated that unless Democrats make changes to immigration policies, the problems on the border “from terrorism, to fentanyl, to record numbers of migrants coming over, and record numbers of migrants dying along this trek” will continue.

Gonzales stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:05] “I’ll work with anybody who’s willing to try to put a band-aid on these border policies. But once again, you’re seeing a civil war that is happening between the Democratic Party. It will be interesting to see, are the moderates going to win or are the progressives going to win. The first sign of that is going to be right here in Texas. Next month, we have a runoff election between Henry Cuellar, my neighbor to the south, who is essentially a moderate Democrat versus a very progressive Democrat. It will be interesting to see who wins that race. But it boils down to one thing: Until the Democrats start making policy changes, you’re going to continue to see this carnage, from terrorism, to fentanyl, to record numbers of migrants coming over, and record numbers of migrants dying along this trek.”

