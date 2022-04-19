FL Lt. Gov. Núñez Touts ‘Fortitude,’ ‘Intellect’ of Judge Ruling to Strike Down Federal Mask Mandate

Tuesday on Newsmax TV’s “John Bachman Now,” Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez (R) heaped praise on Florida Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle for ruling to strike down the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

Núñez pointed to Mizelle’s “fortitude” and “intellect” to rule in favor of the American people having their freedoms back, which she said was “essential.”

“What you’ve seen the CDC do is take actions that are unrelated to their scope — everything from shutting down an industry like the cruise industry to forcing masks on public transportation,” Núñez emphasized. “And so why it was allowed to fester this long, I don’t understand. But I’m glad that this judge had the sense to address it and not be a liberal activist like what we see in so many cases.”

“And I will tell you there are so many people, myself included, breathing a huge sigh of relief, not having to wear the mask on the planes,” she continued. “And so I think that this is something the vast majority of Americans are really excited that they will no longer have to wear a mask. If they choose to, that’s fine. Go right ahead. But certainly being able to address this and having a judge that had the fortitude and the intellect to really make sure that individuals could have their freedoms back, I think is essential.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent